Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election.

Caroline Malone reports.

The Vatican said Wednesday it had denied U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo an audience with Pope Francis - and accused him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election after he denounced its relations with China.

Two top Vatican diplomatic officials made the extraordinary remarks as Pompeo was in Rome, ahead of a planned trip to meet members of the Vatican Thursday.

Pompeo said in an article and series of tweets earlier this month that the Vatican is putting its “moral authority” at risk by renewing an agreement with China over appointing bishops.

On Wednesday, he slammed what he called Beijing’s repression of freedoms, especially of Uighurs in Xinjiang, Tibetan Buddhists, and Catholic lay leaders in the human rights movement in Hong Kong.

"Nowhere is religious freedom under assault more than it is inside of China today.

That's because as with all communist regimes, the Chinese Communist Party deems itself the ultimate moral authority and the increasingly repressive CCP frightened by its own lack of democratic legitimacy, works day and night to snuff out the lamp of freedom, especially religious freedom, on a horrifying scale." The Vatican has a two-year agreement with Beijing that gives the Pope some say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, which is expected to be renewed next month.

Holy See officials see it as progress after decades in which Chinese Catholics were driven underground.

Officially the Vatican said Pope Francis had declined a request from Pompeo for an audience, as the pope avoids meeting politicians ahead of elections.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pope rejects US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting

 The Vatican suggests the US is trying to exploit the Pope ahead of November's US election.
BBC News

Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China

 The Vatican said Wednesday it had denied a request from Mike Pompeo for an audience with Pope Francis, and accused the Secretary of State of trying to drag the..
WorldNews

Vatican City Vatican City Independent papal state in the city of Rome

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revived a spat with the Vatican today during a visit to Rome, a month ahead of the US elections and hot on the heels of a..
WorldNews

Pope Francis Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

David Attenborough broke a world record on Instagram

 Sir David Attenborough opens an art exhibition on January 10, 2020, in London, England. | Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

David Attenborough’s..
The Verge

Catholic Church Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Bishop of Rome


Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party Political party of China

World reacts to 'chaotic' Donald Trump / Joe Biden presidential debate

 Head-scratching perplexity about US democracy in Australia and Denmark. Disdain for "chaos" and "insults" between America's presidential contenders in a Chinese..
New Zealand Herald

China's propaganda mouthpiece claims China will start war if US troops return to Taiwan

 China's Chairman Xi Jinping this week told the UN he had no intention to fight a "hot war". Days later his chief propagandist warned "war will come" over..
New Zealand Herald

Justice Department opposes TikTok’s request for injunction in new filing

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Justice Department filed its opposition Friday to TikTok’s request for an injunction against the Trump..
The Verge

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

House Reports Push for More Focus on China by Intelligence Agencies

 Separate studies by Democrats and Republicans reached a similar conclusion: More resources are needed to compete with Beijing.
NYTimes.com
China's Xi commemorates heroes for Martyrs’ Day [Video]

China's Xi commemorates heroes for Martyrs’ Day

China's top leaders attended an official ceremony marking Martyrs' Day on Wednesday (September 30) in Beijing, a day ahead of the 71th anniversary of the founding of the country, state media reported.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:43Published

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

China demolished thousands of mosques in Xinjiang in recent years: Report

 BEIJING: Chinese authorities have demolished thousands of mosques in , an Australian think tank said Friday, in the latest report of widespread abuses in the..
WorldNews
Netflix urged to drop sci-fi series over Uighurs [Video]

Netflix urged to drop sci-fi series over Uighurs

Five Republican U.S. senators have urged Netflix to reconsider plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published

Xinjiang, China: Aussie think tank finds shocking rise in new Uighur detention camps

 China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centres in Xinjiang, where predominantly Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation..
New Zealand Herald

Uyghurs Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia

Related news from verified sources

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with pope, accuses him of playing politics

The Vatican announced Wednesday that they had denied U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s request...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

bunny_wheeler

Bunny Wheeler RT @pittman_george: But, sucking up to China is not? Vatican denies Pompeo audience with pope, accuses him of playing politics https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

cantbelieve2020

my business RT @CondreayDavid: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😇 Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China https://t.co/E0uLYHXL7Q via @… 3 minutes ago

gusby_sharon

Sharon Gusby RT @SpockResists: Thank you ⁦@Pontifex⁩ for denying to meet Pompeo which was a political move during an election. Thank you Pope Francis fo… 3 minutes ago

glen_darcy

Darcy Glen Bernier RT @JonathanLanday: The Vatican said on Wednesday it had denied a request from Mike Pompeo for an audience with Pope Francis, and accused t… 4 minutes ago

StaceyB56591755

Serendipity58 RT @forwardarc: Worst Sec. of State & Trump ass-kisser @SecPompeo 's request for an audience with the Pope was rebuffed by the Vatican, whi… 4 minutes ago

gmanews

GMA News The Vatican said it had denied a request from Mike Pompeo for an audience with Pope Francis, and accused the Secret… https://t.co/TJ5jGAdOkG 5 minutes ago

FCotrinton

Francisco Cotrinton RT @Jerusalem_Post: The #Vatican said on Wednesday it had denied a request from @SecPompeo for an audience with @Pontifex , and accused th… 7 minutes ago

v_family

One of Family V Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China https://t.co/0x3YX6EmHx 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing [Video]

Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing

An Italian cardinal fired from his powerful Vatican post said on Friday Pope Francis had accused him of embezzlement and nepotism, but he denied wrongdoing and said he was still ready to lay down his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
WEB EXTRA: Pope Francis Encourages Social Distancing At General Audience [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Pope Francis Encourages Social Distancing At General Audience

Pope Francis wore a mask as he arrived for his General Audience at the Vatican Wednesday (9/9). He took it off to greet the faithful and encouraged social distancing. The pope spoke about the "common..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
Pope Francis Says Gossiping is a ‘Plague Worse Than Covid’ [Video]

Pope Francis Says Gossiping is a ‘Plague Worse Than Covid’

Pope Francis condemned gossip as a “plague worse than COVID” during prayers at the Vatican.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published