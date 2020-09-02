Responding to a Spike in Overdoses

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 days ago

After a recent spike in drug overdoses, a local agency is now going out into the community to curb drug use.

Seventeen overdoses.

Four of them fatalities.

A recent spike of drug fatalities indicates a potential upward trend in overdose concerns.

The spike may be due to drugs being mixed with toxic substances or other drugs that creates a higher risk for overdose.

Helio health is offering free virtual narcan trainings, and have assembled a team to go out into the community to interact with people suspected of drug use.

Helio health president and ceo jeremy klemanski talked about how the interaction works.

None sot: jeremy klemanski, president/ceo helio health i just wondered if you want to talk for a few minutes.

You know and if the person's receptive they'll start talking to them starting to establish a relationship, andths in the community.

Kevin waterman is a peer specialist tasked with making those connections.

He grew up in cornhill, and is seeing the increase in addiction spreading countywide.

Judi derrick is also a member of the team.

Sot: judi derrick, peer advocate center of treatment innovation team it's not hopeless.

You can always come and we'll do whatever we can to help you, and to remember that you can not do this alone.

These personal connections are providing more than a relationship for someone to talk about their addiction.

They could be to key to bringing the overdose numbers down.

Sot: jeremy klemanski, president/ceo helio health if we don't do everything we can to maximize access to services, i think it's very possible we could see an increase.

Sot: kirk tupaj klemanski tells me there's no real way of knowing when the next spike in overdoses is going to happen, but he does say getting over addiction isn't something you can do alone.

