Biden Campaign Sells 'Will You Shut Up, Man?' T-Shirts Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago The phrased was printed over a picture of President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Biden asks Trump what everyone's thinking: 'Will you shut up, man?' Joe Biden isn't moderating the first presidential debate, but he did have one very important question...

Mashable - Published 20 hours ago







Tweets about this Ann Spadafora @shelikesbeer @davematt88 I wish I knew! But you CAN buy tee shirts. https://t.co/9aIoWomxbN 4 hours ago simplyPROMO Canada ‘Will you shut up, man?’: Biden sells T-shirt with the most memorable phrase of an insane debate https://t.co/IzF8gcuzU1 4 hours ago dimplasm Biden campaign already selling 'Will you shut up, man' t-shirts https://t.co/D7wap4K0b5 5 hours ago KPAN Will you shut up, man?: Biden campaign sells debate T-shirt https://t.co/cYIg7Lf7kT 5 hours ago Michael DaCosta Babb RT @FastCompany: There are still two more debates to get through. 😅 https://t.co/nyKsQQkSww 7 hours ago Fast Company There are still two more debates to get through. 😅 https://t.co/nyKsQQkSww 7 hours ago RetailWire.com ‘Will you shut up, man?’: Biden sells T-shirt with the most memorable phrase of an insane debate… https://t.co/0CfNbWNRXy 8 hours ago Deplorable Carolyn RT @FoxFriendsFirst: “Will You Shut Up, Man?”: Joe Biden’s campaign sells T-shirts after the former VP tired of the President’s prodding du… 8 hours ago