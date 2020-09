Ford Issues Recall On Over 700,000 Vehicles CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:33s - Published Ford Issues Recall On Over 700,000 Vehicles Ford is issuing a recall on more than 700,000 vehicles because of problems with back-up cameras. 0

