TRENDING: Dolly Jolly Christmas
Singer, songwriter Dolly Parton shares that she will be in a Christmas movie this holiday season.
New Christmas moving coming to Netflix featuring Dolly PartonDolly Parton has a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix. The streaming service announced Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square will be out Nov. 22.
Netflix Picks Up Dolly Parton Christmas Movie | THR NewsDolly Parton and Netflix are extending their working relationship.
Dolly Claus: Dolly Parton to release first Christmas album in 30 yearsDolly Parton is set to release a Christmas album, which will drop on October 2 and will mark her first festive album since 1990.