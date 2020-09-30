Donald Trump Jr. Talks First Presidential Debate

Changes Coming To Remaining Presidential Debates To Avoid Further InterruptionsChanges are coming for the two remaining presidential debates to avoid interruptions by either candidate.
Republicans blast debate as 'a brawl', 'embarrassment'Republican U.S. Senators including Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn and Susan Collins on Wednesday blasted Tuesday night's presidential debate and denounced President Trump for not condemning..
Maryland Voters Say First Presidential Debate 'Didn't Really Accomplish A Whole Lot'On the second day voters can drop off ballots, Anne Arundel County's motivated voters streamed through Glen Burnie High School.