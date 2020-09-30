Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Residents React To First Presidential Debate

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Local Residents React To First Presidential Debate

Local Residents React To First Presidential Debate

Local residents agree the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was, in their eyes, a debacle.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump and Joe Biden clash in first presidential debate

President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in Ohio during their first presidential debate. CBSN...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SBSRTTNewsBusiness InsiderFOXNews.com


Video: The First Debate

Video: The First Debate In this video, we review six claims we fact-checked in the first presidential debate between...
FactCheck.org - Published

Schumer says next debate should have a 'mute button' for Trump

After an unruly first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

WSBT

WSBT A few local people said their support for their candidate is stronger after watching the debate. But more than a do… https://t.co/xtBQe2NQMi 33 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA WHAT DO YOU THINK? Local residents weighed in after the first presidential debate of 2020. https://t.co/YVnqhCP59d 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate [Video]

Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate

Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:59Published
'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debate [Video]

'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debate

One of the moments now trending on social media was an exchange from the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden regarding the far-right group, the Proud Boys.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:01Published
Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate [Video]

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Credit: WTHIPublished