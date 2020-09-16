Global  
 

Panel discussion: What is systemic racism?

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 46:07s - Published
Reporter Lisa Smith assembled a Zoom panel of community leaders to discuss how racism is rooted in our society and what it will take to bring about healing.

You will hear thoughts from Ellen Katz, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation; Dr. Kyra Shahid, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Xavier University; Darryl Peal, chief diversity officer at Northern Kentucky University; Christopher Miller, senior director of education and community engagement at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center; and Patricia Pope, CEO & chief creative officer at Pope Consulting.


