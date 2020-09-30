Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Leaders React To First Trump-Biden Debate

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Texas Leaders React To First Trump-Biden Debate
Jack Fink reports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBCDFW

NBC DFW Reaction to the first #PresidentialDebate is slowly starting to filter in from Texas party leaders. https://t.co/pCDSlX9V8r 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Local Residents React To First Presidential Debate [Video]

Local Residents React To First Presidential Debate

Local residents agree the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was, in their eyes, a debacle.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:54Published
Donald Trump Jr. Talks First Presidential Debate [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Talks First Presidential Debate

Donald Trump Jr. talks one-on-one with Meghan Schiller about the first debate.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:14Published
Maryland Voters Say First Presidential Debate 'Didn't Really Accomplish A Whole Lot' [Video]

Maryland Voters Say First Presidential Debate 'Didn't Really Accomplish A Whole Lot'

On the second day voters can drop off ballots, Anne Arundel County's motivated voters streamed through Glen Burnie High School.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:18Published