Mobile Grace food trunk feeding families in need Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 minutes ago Local truck helping out those in need 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH THE BOYS ANDGIRL CLUB OF THEMIDLANDS TO FEEDFAMILIES ACROSSOMAHA.TODAY THEIRMOBILE TRUCK ISPARKED AT THEHAWKINS FAMILYCLUB LOCATION.KIDS ARE ABLE TOEAT FREE ANDADULTS AREENCOURAGED TOGIVE A DONATION.YOURE ALSO ABLETO TAKE AN EXTRAMEAL HOME FORLATER OR FORANOTHER FAMILYMEMBER.THEY HOLD THISEVENT TO HELPTHOSE WHO HAVEBEEN AFFECTED BYCOVID 19.TABLE GRACE CAFEC E O SIMONEWEBER SAYS THISEVENT IS A GREATEXAMPLE OF THEMESSAGE THEY LIVEBY.WE FEEL VERYSTRONGLY THATSPREADING GOODWILL AND CHEER ISNEEDED MORE NOWTHAN EVER ANDSERVING FAMILIESAND FEEDINGHUNGRY BODIES ANDSOULS THAT'S BEENOUR MISSION SINCEWE STARTED IN 2008THE KIDS TOLD METHAT THEY WEREHAPPY TO SEE THEFOOD TRUCK PULLUP TODAY.THEY WERE SOEXCITED TO PLACETHEIR ORDERS ANDPICK THEIR MEALS.I SAW MOST OFTHEM PICKBURGERS ANDFRIES.WEBER SAYSTHEY'RE HAPPY TOVE ABLE TO SERVEHOME STYLE MEALSTODAYTHEY WILL BE HEREFOR A LITTLELONGER TONIGHTAND ARE EXPECTEDTO SERVE ABOUT300 MEALS.REPORTING LIVE INOMAHA ALYSSACURTIS 3 NEWSNOW3 NEWS NOW ISLOOKING AT THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Grace And Peace Church Helps 400 Families Every Week Through Its Food Pantry



About 400 families in need receive food every week through their efforts. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:44 Published on August 9, 2020