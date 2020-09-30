Global  
 

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late

A 'terrible missed opportunity.'

That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate.

Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

Will you shut up, man?

Former US Vice President Joe Biden Trump's deportment during the debate infuriated many, drawing criticism and worry from both domestic and international observers.

Wallace said he realized too late that Trump had decided to stick with his aggressive manner for the entire debate.


