Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Mothman Legacy

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:10s - Published
The Mothman Legacy

The Mothman Legacy

The Mothman Legacy (2020) - Sneak Peek HD - One of the most frightening of American urban myths is the legend of The Mothman, a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump known by locals as TNT.

Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960’s phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967.

But what if there’s more?

What if the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized?

And what if…the sightings never ended?

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL ON OCTOBER 20TH


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cranston Academy Monster Zone movie [Video]

Cranston Academy Monster Zone movie

Cranston Academy Monster Zone movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: CRANSTON ACADEMY: MONSTER ZONE is the story of Danny, a 15-year-old genius bullied for his intelligence and struggling to fit in at..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:39Published