Eric Trump states that he is 'part of' the LGBT community during the Fox & Friends discussion panel of 'Secret Trump Voters' on Fox TV.



Related videos from verified sources Aerial footage captures magnitude of California wildfires



The location of this clip takes place at Coyote Valley. Check out how much smoke rises from the wildfires. Insane! Full credit to: @KZapolska ojn Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:15 Published on August 22, 2020 Robin Williams' daughter slams Eric Trump for sharing clip of late dad



Zelda Williams has slammed U.S. leader Donald Trump's son Eric after he posted a video on Twitter of her late father, beloved comic Robin Williams. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on August 11, 2020 Trump’s Campaign Twitter Barred From Tweeting



President Donald Trump’s campaign Twitter account was barred from tweeting after it posted a clip of Trump himself promoting lies about the effects of COVID-19 on children. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:41 Published on August 6, 2020