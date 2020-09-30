Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California First State To Officially Consider Reparations

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
California First State To Officially Consider Reparations

California First State To Officially Consider Reparations

Mario Tama/Getty Images California Gov.

Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday creating a task force to study the issue of reparations for Black Americans.

"After watching last night's debate, this signing can't come too soon," Newsom, a Democrat, said on a phone call.

"California tries to lead the way in terms of civil rights, and we have a responsibility to do that," state Rep.

"But it has yet to come to terms with its role in slavery." Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday that will create a task force to study the issue.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating a task force that will study the effects of...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

LeTrignon

For the human🆚(...) Y.M🇨🇲. RT @charliearchy: California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery https://t.co/6au9w0RYAb 4 minutes ago

Palante64

@Palante California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery https://t.co/warRfh9Xwr 7 minutes ago

Joshuastopsun

Joshua California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery : OK, But my family was in Italy unti… https://t.co/i30PBqwZWU 9 minutes ago

sandykennedy55

sandy kennedy RT @ZiloElGrande: California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery https://t.co/TsSm9EZST3 Are you idiots also… 18 minutes ago

iElielSepulchro

Eliel Sepulchro California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery https://t.co/z8esfHYnfa (#followback) (#siguemeytesigo31 minutes ago

FragmentedSoul5

ֆǟʍǟɛʟ Serious question. How are they going 2 determine who is all eligible for this? The U.S is the 'melting pot' with ma… https://t.co/bXmKWBEfpu 31 minutes ago

pzgranet

HELLSACOMING California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery https://t.co/ifYAcZrVf6 THATS REAL… https://t.co/b30msW80Th 31 minutes ago

Rvdericvs

Rudericus RT @Politicsinsider: California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery https://t.co/pxC3CfMQQw 36 minutes ago