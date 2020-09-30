California First State To Officially Consider Reparations

Mario Tama/Getty Images California Gov.

Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday creating a task force to study the issue of reparations for Black Americans.

"After watching last night's debate, this signing can't come too soon," Newsom, a Democrat, said on a phone call.

"California tries to lead the way in terms of civil rights, and we have a responsibility to do that," state Rep.

"But it has yet to come to terms with its role in slavery." Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday that will create a task force to study the issue.