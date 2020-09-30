Responding to President Donald Trump 's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland , Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

The pared-down version of the legislation passed by House Democrats in May will likely pass the House, but will face opposition in the GOP-led Senate.

It was a chaotic first presidential debate in Cleveland. Several things the candidates said were at least partially untrue. Paula Reid provides a fact check from..

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Trump "should have been very clear" in denouncing white supremacists during Tuesday's debate in Cleveland.

Claims that Joe Biden wore a wire to the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Ohio, are false.

During Tuesday's debate, moderator Chris Wallace often tried in vain to prevent continuous interruptions, mostly by President Donald Trump.

One key change it plans to implement: Cutting off the microphones of Trump and Biden if they break the rules, according to a source familiar with the..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook will ban ads that wrongly claim victory in the US presidential race. The news comes a week after the..

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late A 'terrible missed opportunity.' That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate. Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

During this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..

Biden passionately defends sons Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

