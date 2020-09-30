Global  
 

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."


Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

The Proud Boys, Who Trade in Political Violence, Get a Boost From Trump

 During this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..
NYTimes.com
What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late [Video]

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late

A 'terrible missed opportunity.' That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate. Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Facebook will ban ads that wrongly claim election victory

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook will ban ads that wrongly claim victory in the US presidential race. The news comes a week after the..
The Verge

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' [Video]

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone'

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Debates commission plans changes to presidential debate format

 One key change it plans to implement: Cutting off the microphones of Trump and Biden if they break the rules, according to a source familiar with the..
CBS News

Commission is considering 'additional tools' for future debates after chaotic Trump-Biden showdown in Cleveland

 During Tuesday's debate, moderator Chris Wallace often tried in vain to prevent continuous interruptions, mostly by President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Fact check: No evidence Biden wore wire at Ohio debate

 Claims that Joe Biden wore a wire to the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Ohio, are false.
USATODAY.com

Republicans in Congress say Trump should have directly condemned white supremacists at presidential debate

 Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Trump "should have been very clear" in denouncing white supremacists during Tuesday's debate in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

Fact-checking the first presidential debate after a chaotic night in Cleveland

 It was a chaotic first presidential debate in Cleveland. Several things the candidates said were at least partially untrue. Paula Reid provides a fact check from..
CBS News

Democrats line up vote on COVID-19 stimulus plan as deal with White House remains out of reach

 The pared-down version of the legislation passed by House Democrats in May will likely pass the House, but will face opposition in the GOP-led Senate.
USATODAY.com

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Blasts President Trump Over Debate Behavior [Video]

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Blasts President Trump Over Debate Behavior

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez joined Cheddar to discuss the first Presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Menendez calls the event a disgrace largely in part because of the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:31Published
Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate [Video]

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published