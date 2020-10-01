Holy Zeus! Greece's Acropolis has stunning new lighting

The new lighting was unveiled at the Acropolis, Athens, Greece on Wednesday, September 30.

The new lighting was unveiled at the Acropolis, Athens, Greece on Wednesday, September 30.

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, and the president of the Onassis Foundation, Antonis Papadimitriou attended the ceremony.