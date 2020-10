Friends, fellow officers and family gather to pay tribute to Sgt. Ethan Kaskin Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Kaskin’s memory was honored with a 21 gun salute. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEVLIN WAS THERE WITH THEM.IT’S ALWAYS HARD TO SAY YOURFINAL GOODBYES.AND FOR ALL THOSE WHO KNEW ANDLOVED ANDERSON POLICE SERGEANTEAT THINK ASKING THAT FINAL.GOODBYE.BEN TOUGH ETHAN WE THANK YOU FORALLOWING US TO SERVE WITH YOU INTHIS.THE ROUTE OF THE BLUE YOURDEDICATION TO THIS AGENCY ANDYOUR WE WILL NEVER NEVER FORGETYOUR ULTIMATE SACRIFICE SERGEANTCAT SCAN DIED FRIDAY AFTER BEINGINVOLVED IN A HEAD-ON COLLISIONON HIGHWAY 24 IN ANDERSON COUNTYREST IN HEAVEN.MY BROTHER TODAY’S CEREMONYHONORING THE MAN THE FATHER THEGRANDFATHER AND HUSBAND WHO GAVEHIS LIFE TO PROTECT SERVE ANDLOVE LOVE WINS.LOVE WINS HUMAN DECENCY BASICDIGNIT ARE THE KEYS TO ASUCCESSFUL LIFE AND MY HUSBANDETHAN?EXEMPLIFY THIS AND AS THEMORNING TURN TO AFTERNOON 21GUNS FIRED INTO THE CAROLINASKY.AND TRACY CASKET TAKING THOSEFINAL STEPS INTO CASCADES POLICEVEHICLE TO SAY HER FINAL.GOODBYE ONE FINAL CALL RADIOINGOUT TO THE LOVE OF HER LIFE.THIS IS YOUR FINAL CALL AND WITHNO RESPONSE.SERGEANT ETHAN CAT-SCANS TIME ASA DEDICATED AND PASSIONATEOFFICER.COMES TO AN END NOTHING COMPAREDTO SAVE HIS LIFE TAKING THEINNOCENT BECAUSE MY HUSBANDTHANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.MAY YOU REST IN PEACE PERMISSIONIS GRANTED AND YOU’RE MAKING A





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources ‘He was a beautiful human being,’ says widow of Upstate officer killed in crash



Tracy Kaskin says Anderson has lost a great public servant in her late husband, Sgt. Ethan Kaskin. Credit: WYFF Duration: 02:54 Published 2 days ago