Friends, fellow officers and family gather to pay tribute to Sgt. Ethan Kaskin

Rick Hendrick RT @NYPD104Pct: Today marks 1 year since the #NYPD has tragically lost Detective Brian Mulkeen in the line of duty. We honor his legacy wit… 21 hours ago

NYPD 104th Precinct Today marks 1 year since the #NYPD has tragically lost Detective Brian Mulkeen in the line of duty. We honor his le… https://t.co/AvoVUi9cRu 1 day ago

Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ #VOTE God bless the family, fellow officers and their friends. Georgia mourns the loss of these two Fulton deputies. End… https://t.co/ZfboenmRaB 1 day ago

Jersey Shore Online Family, friends and fellow officers of the borough police department recently observed the promotion ceremony of Se… https://t.co/XfEhkMfUU7 1 day ago

Lori Miller @OHFCSO I am so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and fellow officers. R… https://t.co/P8g0QYOliA 2 days ago

Michelle Sterling RT @senrobportman: Saddened to hear of Sheriff Deputy Angela Kane's passing. Jane and I are raising up her family, friends, and fellow offi… 2 days ago

Becool88 @OHFCSO @OttoCarolinamav So sorry💔 R.I.P. #DeputyAngelaKane My sincere condolences to family, friends & fellow offi… https://t.co/XL27Sun5Mw 2 days ago