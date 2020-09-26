James Bond SPECTRE Film - Clip with Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra

James Bond SPECTRE Film Clip - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra - 007 (Daniel Craig) gets close to Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci) in SPECTRE (2015).

Bellucci said: ”She doesn’t trust Bond because she comes from a world where men have the only power, but when she sees her feminine power affect him, then she trusts him to save her.

He gets her out of Italy, and she gives him the information he needs.

And they find an interesting way to sign the contract.”