Magalia couple conflicted about rebuilding as squatters surround abandoned properties

One Magalia couple working to rebuild shares their frustration with being surrounded by squatters, setting up camp at abandoned properties.

Action news now reporter dani masten shows us why not much is being done about it.

People here in magalia are feeling very frustrated about the people who are camping out on their properties. Susan Copeland, rebuilding in Magalia: "We are surrounded by squatters. By people that are not the property owners, they are spreading out onto neighboring properties."

By people that are not the property owners, they are spreading out onto neighboring properties.

"I feel really bad for the people who have been displaced, but the problem that we are having is that they are disrespecting our neighborhoods."

Susan and her husband Michael have been trying to rebuild their home in Magalia after already losing it once in the Camp Fire but they're feeling conflicted about rebuilding due to transients camping in their neighborhood.

Susan Copeland, rebuilding in Magalia: "When we are taking every penny we own to try and rebuild our home and then have this kind of environment around us. We thought many times about if we want to rebuild up here because of that."

We thought many times about if we want to rebuild up here because of that?

Her husband is concerned about the safety of their possessions.

Michael Copeland, rebuilding in Magalia: "My biggest frustrations right now are I can't leave property and feel safe of having anything when I come back and it just gets worse on a daily basis and it is very hard to live around."

I brought Susan and Michael's concerns to code enforcement manager Chris Jellison.

And he tells me that there is not a lot the county can do right now.

Sot/chris jellison we have but here is the problem..

"The problem is that the concerns that we address, the problems keep recurring as far as the parcel and the people that are there but because of Chapter 53, they can be on their parcel dry camping until the end of December."

Jellison said the board of supervisors passed that ordinance after the 2018 Camp Fire.

Susan says that she also sent a letter to Butte County Supervisor Doug Teeter regarding some of her concerns but is still waiting to hear back.

In Magalia. Yesterday the Butte County Board of Supervisors voted to extend that ordinance -- Chapter 53 -- until the end of December 2021.