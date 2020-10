Over 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin Native Americans were reported this month Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Over 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin Native Americans were reported this month Over 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin Native Americans were reported this month 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CORONAVIRUS CASESAMONG NATIVEAMERICANS INWISCONSIN WEREREPORTED JUST THISMONTH.THAT'S ACCORDINGTO THE STATE, WITHNUMBERS DATINGBACK TO APRIL.FOR TOTALNUMBERS INWISCONSIN, 38PERCENT OF THETOTAL CASES HAVECOME THIS MONTH.NBC26'S ERIC CRESTSPOKE WITH A PUBLICHEALTH OFFICERFROM THE ONEIDANATION.WISCONSONITES JUSTENDURED THE WORSTMONTH ON RECORD...AS FAR AS POSITIVECASES.... OF COVID-19..."WE'VE SEENINCREASES IN ALLAGE GROUPS AND WETRACK DATA ON ADAILY BASIS."ONEIDA NATIONPUBLIC HEALTHOFFICER MICHELLEMYERS SAYS THELAST FEW WEEKS...MORE AND MOREPEOPLE FROM THEONEIDA NATION HAVECONTRACTED THEVIRUS... MANY...HAVING A NOTIONWHERE THEY LIKELYGOT IT..."WHEN WE TALK WITHTHESE FOLKS THEYKNOW OF AN ACTIVITYTHAT THEYPARTICIPATED INWHERE THEY COULDHAVE GOTTEN IT."CURRENTLY THEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH SERVICESREPORTS 606 NATIVEAMERICANS INWISCONSION...CONTRACTED COVID-19 IN SEPTEMBERALONE..."THE NUMBERSCONTINUE TOINCREASE AS THEYDO IN ALLJURISDICTIONS."BUT LET'S TAKE ALOOK AT THE TREND....BACK IN APRIL WHEND-H-S STARTEDKEEPING TRACK OFNATIVE AMERICANCOVID 19 CASES...THE NUMBERSRARELY GREW BYMORE THAN ADOZEN... FROM ONEDAY TO THE NEXT....AND THAT TRENDLASTED THROUGHAUGUST...."WE DIFFINTELY SAYAN INCREASE INSEPTEMBER."BUT BY THE TIMESEPTEMBER HIT....COVID CASES INNATIVE AMERICANPOPULATIONS WEREINCREASING BY 20...30... AND 40 PLUSCASES NEARLYEVERYDAY.... ANDTODAY WE KNOW...THAT OVER 40PERCENT OF ALLCOVID 19 CASESDOCUMENTED SOFAR.... AMONGSTNATIVE AMERICANS INWISCONSIN.... WERECONTRACTED INSEPTEMBER..."WE CAN DO THIS BUTWE ALL NEED TO DOTHIS TOGETHER.EVERYBODIESACTIONS IMPACT THECOMMUNITY AND ITHAS TO HAPPEN INEVERY COMMUNITY."IN THE ONEIDANATION... ERIC CRESTNBC26...AS OF TODAY.... D-H-SREPORTS THAT 13-HUNDRED AND 81NATIVE AMERICANSHAVE CONTRACTEDCOVID-19 INWISCONSIN... THAT'SAN INCREASE OF 606CASES IN THE LASTMONTH.AS WISCONSIN SETS