Magic Mountain Ski Resort

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:08s - Published 3 days ago

Now, having escaped destruction from the Badger Fire, the owners must prepare for the upcoming season

RESORT HAS FACEDPLENTY OF HARDSHIPTHESE PAST WEEKS...THE BADGER FIRETHREATENEDDESTROYING THERESORT... HINDERINGTHE EFFORTS OF THEOWNERS TO GETREADY FOR THISSEASON.NOW THAT THE FIREIS NEARLY OUT,IDAHO NEWS SIXTWIN FALLS COUNTYREPORTER HAS THEDETAILS ON WHATTHE RESORT ISDOING TO PREPAREFOR GUESTS.THE BADGER FIREINITIALLY DID NOTPANIC THE OWNEROF MAGIC MOUNTAINUNTIL THE FIREGREW IN ENORMOUSSIZE AND WAS RIGHTON THE RIDGETHREATENING THERESORT FORCINGTHE DIRECTORS TODITCH EFFORTS OFGETTING READY ANDINSTEAD SALVAGINGVALUABLEPOSSESSIONS."WE TOOK A LOT OFTHE STUFF, SOME OFTHE STUFF OUT OFTHE LODGE THATWAS MAINLY OURDOCUMENTS ANDPAPERWORK SOTHAT IF SOMETHINGHAPPENED WE GOTALL THEPAPERWORK FOROUR LIFTS ANDMAINTENANCE ANDALL THAT STUFF."NOW THAT THE FIREIS NOT THREATENINGTHE RESORT, THEMAIN FOCUS IS ONPREPARING FOR THEONSLAUGHT OFGUESTS AND HAVINGCOVID SAFETYPROTOCOLS."IT'S BEEN REALDIFFICULT.

WE'VEBEEN THROUGH THEINTERMOUNTAIN SKIAREAS ASSOCIATION,WE'VE BEEN DOINGMEETINGS WITHTHEM WITH THENATIONAL SKI AREASASSOCIATION, WE'REMEMBERS WITHTHEM ALSO.

WE'RE INALL OF THESEWEBINARS TRYINGTO FIGURE OUTWHAT'S BEST."WHILE THERE AREPRECAUTIONS INPLACE SUCH ASWIPING DOWNSURFACES, ANDPRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING, THERESORT IS STILLLOOK OVER OTHERSAFETY POLICIES TOIMPLEMENT."OUR SKI PATROL,OUR SKIINSTRUCTORCOORDINATOR,WE'RE MEETING ALLTOGETHER ANDWE'RE STILL GOINGOVER SOME OF THESTUFF THAT WENEED TO DO TO PUTIN PLACE, TO MAKE ITWORK."WITH AN AVERAGE OF13,000 VISITORS PERYEAR AND THE EXTRAPRECAUTIONS INPLACE THERE COULDBE SOME DELAYS INTERMS OF WAITINGTO SKI.

HOWEVERTHE RESORT ISWORKING TO TRYAND MAKE ITSSERVICES MOREEFFICIENT."IN THE LODGEWE'RE LOOKINGRIGHT NOW ATTICKETING, HOW WECAN DO ONLINETICKETING.

WE'RETRYING TO GOTHROUGH THAT ANDTRYING TOSCRAMBLE REALQUICK SO THAT WECAN MAKE IT SOTHAT THEY CAN BUYTHE TICKETS INADVANCE."THE RESORT ISHOPING TO BEOPENED AND READYFOR VISITORS BYDECEMBER FIRST.

INTWIN I'M ALEX GRANTIDAHO NEWS SIX.