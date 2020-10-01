Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Hundreds of people are still searching for shelter as the Zogg Fire continues to burns.

Zogg Fire evacuees reeling with emotions after fleeing the flames

With active fire on nearly every edge of this thing--- hundreds of people are still searching for shelter as the zogg fire burns..

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows us how some are getting through these challenging times.

Many of the evacuees that have been coming to this temporary evacuation point have been feeling all kind of emotions, from nervousness, to stress, and kind of just wondering, what comes next.

That's all kathryn rogers had.

She grabned her stuff and her dog.

And got out.

Take so* trt:09 kathryn rogers evacuated from the fire panic.

When the fire department came i had minutes to get out.

I just grabbed my dog and i didn't have time to think.

But those minutes were not enough.

Kathryn Rogers evacuated from the fire: "I kept thinking about all the stuff I left behind, like my cats."

Rogers says: she's lived in the ono area for many years.

But tells me: that once this is all over: she doesn't see herself moving back to the ono area.

Take so* trt:13 kathryn rogers evacuated from the fire i dont event want to rebuild.

Im tired of being evacuated all the time.

I dont feel safe there// when they tell you to get out.

And evacuees tell me they're just trying to take things one day at a time. Reporting in Redding, Ana Torrea, Action News Now.

