National Champion MGCCC ready to run it back

This year, the MACCC is the only league in the entire nation playing junior college football in the fall which means defending national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast won’t get the chance to defend its national championship against the rest of the nation.

nat ---> "'19 national champions!"

"i go home and i go get a haircut and people are like oh- my god, can i see the - ring?

Can i see the ring?

It's- just a blessing really.

It's a- blessing to even be - able to just show it off and- just wear it cause that's with- me for a lifetime, so it's a- blessing."

Life is different than it was a- this same time last year, for - the defending n-j-c-double-a- national champions... but - now just hours away, from - kicking off the 20-20 season...- the bulldogs know they can't- - - - play football... with the past.- "last year's team was last year's team.

We all have great- memories.

But at- some point, we've got to stop - patting ourselves on the back - and get ready to play - college football."

"we try not to too much think about last year, but we do- reflect on it some.

I mean- last year we were a band of - brothers and this year we are - the same thing and i don't- think nobody can beat a band of- brothers, you know what i'm - - - - saying?"

Last year's perfect mark of 12-0 certainly backs up- that- theory... but simply due to the- nature of ju-co football... hal- that team... is now gone.

- - - - "the memories were good for sure.

There were a lot of good- football players that - were here.

They came together a- a team.

They bonded, and it's - now fun to watch them - play - most of them on- saturday's."

More than 20 players now suitin- up, at the four-year- college level... but not to - worry... as the bulldogs- already feature 10 division i - f-b-s commitments... in the - class of 20-- 21.

- "yeah, we are pretty stacked an i looked at it last night.

When- i was looking at it i was - like, man, some people are goin- to have to feel it this year- cause we have a - whole bunch of talent on the- team."

"i look at it every day.

We've got a bunch of d-i guys on our- team, and we've got a lot of- underlooked guys on our team.

S- it's kind of like big time- players that are going to make- big time plays."

In the absence of now south - alabama quarterback - chance lovertich... the bulldog- will be led by two- freshman under center... those- being philip short and de-- carlos nicholson.

- they get to hand the ball off t- de-ondre house... who led the - country with more than seven- yards per carry, as a freshman.- and blocking for all of them...- is an offensive line that might- just- be the biggest, in the nation..- with an average height, of abou- 6'6"... and an average weight..

Of about 370 pounds.- "this will be the biggest position group i've ever coache- in 19 years, the offensive- line we have this year.

And - really, i can't even remember - who no.

2 is after these guys."

"we're pretty big, tall and athletic.

I feel like we'll be- the best offensive line in juco- - - - this year."

The bulldogs are used to being- the best, at a lot of things...- but now - - - - everybody else wants... what- they have.

"we know that we've got a big target on our back an- everybody wants to knock us off- and everybody wants to beat us,- the national champs, but we're- just going to - play every game the same."

"it's no pressure, but i know w have a target on our back.

I- know pearl river is going to- be amped up to come out and pla- us."

Rival p-r-c-c is one of just si- schools with a chance to knock- off the bulldogs, during the- regular season... as a- part of this year's covid-- shortened slate... of m-a-c-- c-c south games.- none of which gulf coast is - planning... on taking for - granted.- "well, we only have six games, and for those six games we're - going to ball out and - give our fans a show."

"you've got to make your opportunities count.

I mean - you're only promised six- games, so just every opportunit- you get, you've got to make it- count."

"i think it's fair to say that at gulf coast we expect to win,- and whether we want to- set a national championship as- our goal every year, obviously,- that is - something every team shoots for- but we expect to win here.

We - have high - standards for ourselves when it- comes to being competitive on - the - field, and we want to hold- ourselves to that."

- - - - for the bulldogs... another - perfect season would- result... in a 17th state - championship trophy.- m-g-triple-c and p-r-c-c will - kick things off, at 7 p-m - tomorrow... -