United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory.

Raheem Sterling's first Manchester City goals of the season help the holders reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Raheem Sterling's first Manchester City goals of the season help the holders reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his second hat-trick of the season as Everton book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester United have another bid rejected for Jadon Sancho, Pep Guardiola wants a new left-back at Manchester City, plus more.

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.

With Gary Neville weighing in on the situation, Simon Stone looks at why Manchester United are finding it so hard to sign new players.

Manchester United beat Brighton for the second time in four days, with Paul Pogba scoring a free-kick to help seal their progress to the quarter-finals of the..

Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes to make more signings before the transfer window shuts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the influence of Juan Mata after the Spaniard starred in Manchester...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “never surprised” to see Juan Mata take control of matches after the...