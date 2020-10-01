TItans Steelers ppd

Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
The titans-steelers game sunday in nashville has officially been postponed after a covid outbreak on the titans team, which affected eight people.

Titans coach mike vrabel said a few of those who did test positive were experiencing flu-like symptoms. while titans practice is shut down possibly until saturday, injured guys can still report to team headquarters for treatment.

For now, it appears the titans-steelers game may be played on monday or tuesday.

Vrabel:" i know there's going to be a lot of questions about the game and about who's to blame and where it started.

Nobody is to blame.

We're in a pandemic."

Tannehill:"we didn't choose to be in this situation, but it's the hand we're delt.

I think we have mentally strong guys who are up to the task at hand, and we have to be able to prepare for a game in an unusual situation."

Byard:"whenver they tell us we can play, we're going to have to go out there and play and not make any excuses.

Try to prepare as best as we can during these virtual meetings."




