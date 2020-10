Man wanted for homicide in Puerto Rico arrested

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 week ago

A man who is wanted for homicide in Puerto Rico was arrested in Collier County.

AUTO, FLEEING AND ELUDING,DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSEAND RESISTING ARREST WITHOUTVIOLENCE.A MAN WHO’S WANTED FOR HOMICIDEIN THE U-S COMMONWEALTH OPUERTO RICO IS ARRESTED INCOLLIER COUNTINVESTIGATORS WITH THE FLORIDADEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENTSAYS THEY GOT A TIP THAT 23YEAR OLD LUIS ENRIQUEZORTIZ-RODRIGUEZ WAS LIVING INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

THEY THAT LEDTHEM TO HIS APARTMENT COMPLEXWHERE COLLIER COUNTY DEPUTIESASSISTED IN HIS ARRESHE’S WANTED IN PUERTO RICO FORHOMICIDE AND HE ALSO HAD ACTIVEARREST WARRANTS IN VIRGINIAACCUSED OF SHOOTING INTO AVEHICLE...RECKLESS HANDLING OF AGUN...AND POSSESSION