IRS sending out letters about stimulus checks

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Keep an eye on your mailbox. Why the IRS might be sending you a letter.

Mph keep an eye on your mailbox.

You might be getting a letter from the i?

"*r?

"*s.

No, they not trying to get more money out of you, they may want to give you some!

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live to explain ?

"*nick?

Xxx george and katie ?

"* the i?

"* might be trying to get a hold of you ?

"* to let you know you still need to claim your stimulus payment from earlier this year.

Even if you haven't filed a return in a few years, there's a simple way to make a claim.

Xxx this map shows you just how many letters are being mailed out by the i?

"*r?

"*s to our a over two thousand will be heading to rochester mailboxes and over 700 folks in mason city should be expecting something in the mail.

Julia dannen with d and s services shows me just how easy it is to sign up for your missing stimulus payment on irs dot gov.

"so you just gotta click.

It's really easy.

It takes a couple or three steps.

Make sure you have your bank info, your social security number."

You have until october 15th to register ?

"* although dannen says the feds will make it up to you one way or another.

"if people don't get the economic payment before december 31st, then next year when they file their 2020 tax return, they ceive the economic payment because it's all going to be added as an additional payment to taxpayers."

She receives lots of phone calls about one stimulus?

"* related topic ?

"* answer might not be what callers want to hear.

"there is no second wave of stimulus payments.

It hasn't been passed by the congress so there's no need to worry about it."

With so much money flowing from the federal government ?

"* scammers might try and get their hands on your stimulus payment.

"irs never calls and irs never asks any personal one thing dannen did want folks to know ?

"* if you have been receiving unemployment.

That is taxed just the same as income ?

"* so don't be surprisd come next april.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick.

If you need to sign up with the i?

"*r?

"*s to your stimulus ?

"* we've made it even easier.

That's right, just head on over to our website at kimt dot com and look for this story.

We'll link you to the i?

"*r?