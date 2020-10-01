Fly Like A Girl Documentary Movie

Fly Like A Girl Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fly Like A Girl is more than just a film.

It’s a movement of young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation.

A field currently dominated by men.

Fly Like A Girl shows us that women are in charge of their own destiny.

Director Katie McEntire Wiatt Writers Katie McEntire Wiatt, Matthew Wiatt Actors Patty Wagstaff, Afton Kinkade, Taylor Richardson, Abigail Harrison, Tammy Duckworth, Nicole Stott, Shaesta Waiz, Jessica Ortega Genre Documentary Run Time1 hour 24 minutes