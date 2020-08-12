Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published
45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours

45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours

The biggest earthquake of Wednesday's swarm measured at a 4.9 and struck just after 5 p.m.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Zom_Bee_Nature

Zom Bee Nature RT @LosAngeles1850: Its 2020 so we measure our earthquakes in "swarms". According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, in just two and a half… 37 minutes ago

Vempo_

Vempo_ RT @Konspiracy_Cat: 'The Most Active Swarms In SoCal': 45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours https://t.co/ih4a4K8z6D 2 hours ago

Konspiracy_Cat

Konspiracy Kitty 'The Most Active Swarms In SoCal': 45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours https://t.co/ih4a4K8z6D 2 hours ago

LosAngeles1850

Summer Its 2020 so we measure our earthquakes in "swarms". According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, in just two and a h… https://t.co/OrgOFcwQmP 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Quake Swarm Under Salton Sea Increases Chances Of Bigger Earthquake Over Next 7 Days [Video]

Quake Swarm Under Salton Sea Increases Chances Of Bigger Earthquake Over Next 7 Days

A swarm of minor earthquakes underneath the Salton Sea have increased the possibility of an even stronger temblor due to its close proximity to the San Andreas Fault, according to the U.S. Geological..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published