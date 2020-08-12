45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago 45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours The biggest earthquake of Wednesday's swarm measured at a 4.9 and struck just after 5 p.m. 0

Tweets about this Zom Bee Nature RT @LosAngeles1850: Its 2020 so we measure our earthquakes in "swarms". According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, in just two and a half… 37 minutes ago Vempo_ RT @Konspiracy_Cat: 'The Most Active Swarms In SoCal': 45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours https://t.co/ih4a4K8z6D 2 hours ago Konspiracy Kitty 'The Most Active Swarms In SoCal': 45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours https://t.co/ih4a4K8z6D 2 hours ago Summer Its 2020 so we measure our earthquakes in "swarms". According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, in just two and a h… https://t.co/OrgOFcwQmP 2 hours ago