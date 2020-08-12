45 Earthquakes Over M3.0 Rattle Salton Sea Area In 2.5 Hours
The biggest earthquake of Wednesday's swarm measured at a 4.9 and struck just after 5 p.m.
Quake Swarm Under Salton Sea Increases Chances Of Bigger Earthquake Over Next 7 DaysA swarm of minor earthquakes underneath the Salton Sea have increased the possibility of an even stronger temblor due to its close proximity to the San Andreas Fault, according to the U.S. Geological..