Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 days ago

Eupora's Murphy Named Player of the Week

Week 4 of endzone was filled with plenty of action!

Close games.

Comeback wins.

Speaking of comeback wins, one player helped will his team to a win friday night making him our player of the week!

Eupora sophomore quarterback ty murphy was a man unleashed as he rushed for 174 and 3 touchdowns in the 2nd half helping the eagles come from behind and win in overtime against pisgah.

Murphy is grateful for the big game!

However, there's one particular play he says that stands out above the rest.

"two point conversion that won the game!

That we won the game.

That's what sticks out to me the most.

I just felt like i had to lead the team.

I thought we started a little slow in the first half.

The second half we started getting it going together.

Just trying to be a leader for our team.

Get our guys going and make a comeback in the 4th quarter.

My guys up front and receivers did a good job blocking inside and outside.

They really paved the way.

They're really the reason i had the rushing yards that i did.

They made key blocks and really just opened things up for us."

Eupora starts district play at home againist bruce