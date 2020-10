Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

The s-e-c finally cleared the geoergia transfer to play, so expect to see mays on the vols offensive line saturday against missouri.

Pruitt:"well i think cade has experience in a tough league.

He's familiar with our offense.

It's hard.

Unless you've played in this league a bunch of years, you're not going.

You're not going to duplicate it at practice.

So the guy has kind of been through the wars a litlte