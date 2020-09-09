SAINT MAUD Movie - Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:31s - Published SAINT MAUD Movie - Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight SAINT MAUD - TV Spot - Horror from director Rose Glass - Your saviour is coming - don't miss Saint Maud! - Plot synopsis: Follows a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient. Director: Rose Glass Writer: Rose Glass Stars: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight Genre: Drama, Horror 0

