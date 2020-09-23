Stand! Movie

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 1919.

Stefan and his father Mike fled Ukraine for the New World, where they struggle to earn enough to re-unite the family.

Stefan is instantly smitten with the Jewish suffragette neighbor, Rebecca – but Rebecca’s brother Moishe and Mike oppose the would-be Romeo and Juliet.

Returned soldiers, angry at the lack of jobs after the war, violently threaten the city’s immigrants, including Emma, the refugee from racist violence in Oklahoma.

When a movement develops for workers to leave their jobs in protest, AJ Anderson, a wealthy lawyer, pits all against each other in a dramatic and inspirational final stand.

Director Robert Adetuyi Writers Danny Schur, Rick Chafe Actors Marshall Williams, Laura Slade Wiggins, Gregg Henry, Lisa Bell, Gabriel Daniels Genre Musical Run Time 1 hour 50 minutes


