Baltimore Teachers Union, community members protest reopening city schools

THE BALTIMORE COMMUNITY TOOKPART IN A PROTEST AGAINREOPENING CITY SCHOOLS IN THECITY.

When our kids are underattack what do we do?

Stand upfight back.

When our familiesare under attack what do wedo?

Standup fight back.

THUNION IS DEMANDING NO PHYSICALREOPENING THIS YEAR AND A PLTO KEEP STUDENTS, STAFF ANDCOMMUNITY MEMBERS SAFE.

Ourteachers and parents sufferfrom hasty decisions andunclear directives withoutadequate equipment or trainingfor digital school.

Baltimorestudents disproportionatelysuffered from learning loss asa result.

THIS PROTEST WASPART OF A LARGER NATIONAL DOF RESISTANCE..

WHERE PEOPLEACROSS THE COUNTRY PROTESTEDFOR SAFE AND EQUITABLESCHOOLING.