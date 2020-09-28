Full One-On-One Interview With Joe Biden Following First Debate

President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will take the debate stage Tuesday night in...

Joe Biden isn't moderating the first presidential debate, but he did have one very important question...

Look out, Jim. There's a new reaction guy in town, and his name's Joe. On Tuesday night, Joe Biden...

Karen's RT @marklevinshow : I am publicly inviting Joe Biden to sit down with me on Life, Liberty & Levin for a full hour interview. Subjects would… 13 hours ago

Arizona PBS “Like so many people, I’ve become more and more frustrated with what’s going on.” #ICYMI : @cindymccain joined… https://t.co/RKqY1YaZpC 11 hours ago

Jim Francis RT @arizonapbs : “Like so many people, I’ve become more and more frustrated with what’s going on.” #ICYMI : @cindymccain joined @tedatpbs on… 9 hours ago

Kristina Miller As a leader in the senate, @JoeBiden advocated segregation in the United States, arguing that it “benefited minorit… https://t.co/4fpY2d9M56 8 hours ago

Devil's Child (R-MN) ❤🚜🤍🚜💙 @jpooyv @RealJamesWoods Wallace carried Biden throughout the debate even after Biden wouldn't allow Wallace to inte… https://t.co/dNcFh3tm5O 8 hours ago

Andrew Vanderbilt Carr @TWShannon @5 fax graphic, but was true....good try show the full image and the timestamp hey who cares BIDEN W… https://t.co/UB3DlAKqQV 8 hours ago

Molly Hutt #wearamask 🖤🤎❤️🧡🖖💚💙💜 @CuteTinyAssass1 I say this with the fact in mind that the debates are basically a massive, extremely public job in… https://t.co/C0NCnUziWf 1 hour ago