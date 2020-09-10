Global  
 

Borat 2 movie - Borat is Back!

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Borat 2 movie - Borat is Back!

Borat 2 movie - Borat is Back!

Borat 2 movie Teaser trailer - Borat Is Back | Prime Video Starring Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Release date: October 23, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)


Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' Sequel to be released on Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' Sequel to be released on Amazon Prime Video The movie -- a direct sequel to Cohen's 2006 film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



dashnalhaboris

Dee RT @Juganawt: @KazakhstanGovt @realDonaldTrump “For make benefit of” billionaires, tax dodgers and white supremacists! Welcome back, Borat… 3 hours ago

Juganawt

JUGΛNΛWT @KazakhstanGovt @realDonaldTrump “For make benefit of” billionaires, tax dodgers and white supremacists! Welcome b… https://t.co/uV0a0aIZrH 18 hours ago

STACKmag

STACK @SachaBaronCohen’s 2006 Borat movie certainly raised some eyebrows, and left us with enduring visions of a rather h… https://t.co/fOJDLfio5c 2 days ago

rollingstoneaus

Rolling Stone Australia As news reports circulate about an upcoming ‘Borat’ sequel, take a look back to this legendary moment from the 2006… https://t.co/MkMxxn8OkA 1 week ago


