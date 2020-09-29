China raises flag on National Day holiday
China held a national flag raising ceremony on today (October 1) to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the country's formation in Beijing.
Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raisingHong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
Vatican denies Pompeo audience with PopeU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election. Caroline Malone reports.
China's Xi commemorates heroes for Martyrs’ DayChina's top leaders attended an official ceremony marking Martyrs' Day on Wednesday (September 30) in Beijing, a day ahead of the 71th anniversary of the founding of the country, state media reported.
Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Deals & FreebiesTuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida. Katie..
National Coffee Day in Las VegasToday is National Coffee Day and here is where you can get some deals in Las Vegas.
National Coffee Day: Dunkin', Starbucks offering dealsDunkin' is giving out a free hot or iced coffee with a purchase, while Starbucks is offering its rewards members five days of freebies.