China raises flag on National Day holiday

China held a national flag raising ceremony on today (October 1) to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the country's formation in Beijing .

China's Xi commemorates heroes for Martyrs’ Day China's top leaders attended an official ceremony marking Martyrs' Day on Wednesday (September 30) in Beijing, a day ahead of the 71th anniversary of the founding of the country, state media reported.

Separate studies by Democrats and Republicans reached a similar conclusion: More resources are needed to compete with Beijing.

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election. Caroline Malone reports.

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Designated date on which celebrations mark the nationhood of a nation

