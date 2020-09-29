Global  
 

China raises flag on National Day holiday

China raises flag on National Day holiday

China raises flag on National Day holiday

China held a national flag raising ceremony on today (October 1) to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the country's formation in Beijing.


Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising [Video]

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising

Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope [Video]

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election. Caroline Malone reports.

House Reports Push for More Focus on China by Intelligence Agencies

 Separate studies by Democrats and Republicans reached a similar conclusion: More resources are needed to compete with Beijing.
China's Xi commemorates heroes for Martyrs’ Day [Video]

China's Xi commemorates heroes for Martyrs’ Day

China's top leaders attended an official ceremony marking Martyrs' Day on Wednesday (September 30) in Beijing, a day ahead of the 71th anniversary of the founding of the country, state media reported.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida. Katie..

Today is National Coffee Day and here is where you can get some deals in Las Vegas.

Dunkin' is giving out a free hot or iced coffee with a purchase, while Starbucks is offering its rewards members five days of freebies.

