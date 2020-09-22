Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’

The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history.

As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict.

Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years?

