Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’

Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’

The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history.

As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict.

Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years?

Watch the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times Sunetra Choudhury.


Hathras gang-rape case: Plea in SC for CBI probe, transfer of trial to Delhi

 A plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking directions for handing over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team the case of brutal gang-rape..
Vindication of belief, says LK Advani after acquittal in Babri case

 Acquitted of conspiracy charges in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, BJP veteran L K Advani on Wednesday welcomed the court verdict, saying the judgment..
Urge Centre to file an appeal against acquittal: Cong's Randeep Singh Surjewala on Babri demolition case verdict

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli..
The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6,1992 changed the course of India’s history. As the CBI special court today acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, we look at the larger implication with a top criminal lawyer. Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India? [Video]

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights overs scenic spots after Qantas flies over barrier reef. Watch the full video for more details.

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record [Video]

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Abhishek Banerjee hopes his mother watches his new show [Video]

Abhishek Banerjee hopes his mother watches his new show

Abhishek Banerjee talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his new web show PariWar and why he thinks his mother might agree to watch it. He also opens up about shooting for the show alongside Paatal Lok.

Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News

Congress reacted to the acquittal of 36 accused in the Babri demolition case, calling the special CBI court's decision contrary to the Supreme Court's observation. Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala..

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details [Video]

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..

