Dad diagnosed with breast cancer after finding lump when his daughter nudged him during play

A dad who discovered his sense of adventure after beating breast cancer in his40s told he is now doing everything from Latin dancing to modelling.

T-shirtdesigner and illustrator Phil Alderson, 48, was alerted to a lump behind hisleft nipple, after a nudge from his daughter, Evie, 10, as they playedtogether during the summer holidays in 2016 caused him discomfort.

Just twoweeks later, Phil, of The Wirral, Merseyside, became one of only 350 men inthe UK to be diagnosed with breast cancer each year - compared to 55,000 woman- according to Cancer Research UK.