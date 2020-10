ABC 10News Post-Game Top Stories

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 12:33s - Published 2 days ago

THE RECORDS BROKEN TODAY AND HOWLONG THE HEAT WILL LAST.MORE LOCAL SCHOOLS ARE PREPARINGTO REOPEN DESPITETHE PANDEMIC.THE SPECIAL ACCESS THEY'LL HAVEWHEN IT COMES TOCORONAVIRUS TESTING.AND, THE PADRES DROP GAME ONE INTHEIR FIRST PLAYOFF GAME.THE MAJOR HURDLES THE TEAM ISTRYING TO OVERCOME.IT WASN'T THE START THE PADRESWERE HOPING FOR IN THEIR FIRSTPLAYOFF APPEARANCE IN 14 YEARS.GOOD EVENING I'M KIMBERLY HUNTAND THANK YOU FOR JOINING USFOR THIS SPECIAL EDITON OFABC10NEWS.AND I'M STEVE ATKINSON.THE PADRES LOST GAME ONE TO THESAINT LOUIS CARDINALS.ABC 10NEWS SPORTS DIRECTOR BENHIGGINS WAS AT PETCO PARKAND JOINS US NOW LIVE FROMHOME...BEN, THE CARDINALS JUMPED ON THEPADRES FROM THE VERYBEGINNING...EVEN THOUGH FANS AREN'T ALLOWEDIN THE STANDS ... SOME HAD APRIMESPOT TO WATCH TODAY'S GAME.AS ABC 10NEWS REPORTER STEVESMITH EXPLAINS ... THETRADITIONALROAR OF THE CROWD SOUNDED ALITTLE DIFFERENT.TODAY, M-L-B ANNOUNCED FANSWILL BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND GAMESDURING THE NATIONAL LEAGUECHAMPIONSHIP SERIES AND WORLDSERIES.THOSE WILL BE HELD AT GLOBE LIFEFIELD IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS.MORE THAN 11-THOUSAND TICKETSWILL BE SOLD.THE N-L-C-S STARTS OCTOBER 12THWITH THE WORLD SERIES BEGINNINGOCTOBER 20TH.NO DETAILS WERE ANNOUNCED ABOUTTHE A-L-C-S, WHICH WILL BE HELDATPETCO PARK.TURNING NOW TO THE WEATHER.WE HAD RECORD-BREAKING HEAT INMANY PARTS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY.ABC 10NEWS METEOROLOGISTANGELICA CAMPOS IS TRACKING THENUMBERS.A BRUSH FIRE THAT FORCED SOMEEVACUATIONS ON CAMP PENDLETONIS HOLDING STEADY TONIGHT.IT BROKE OUT ON THE WEST SIDE OFDE LUZ ROAD BURNING ABOUT 25ACRES.

IT IS NOW 65-PERCENTCONTAINED.EVACUATION ORDERS HAVE SINCEBEEN LIFTED.AND, TAKING NO CHANCES WITHTODAY'S TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT,FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY KNOCKEDDOWN A BRUSH FIRE NEAR ALPINE.IT BROKE OUT ALONG BROWNS ROADAND VIEJAS GRADE ROAD.SKY 10 WAS OVERHEAD, YOU CAN SEETHE SMOKE AND THEFIRE RETARDANT THAT STOPPED THEFLAMES.THERE WERE NO REPORTS OF ANYINJURIES OR DAMAGE.RECORD TEMERATURES SENT MANY SANDIEGANS TO THEBEACH TO COOL OFF TODAY.WE SPOKE TO SAN DIEGO LIFEGAURDSERGEANT LONNIE STEPHENS WHOSAID THE CROWDS NORMALLYDISSIPATE AFTER LABOR DAY, BUTTHAT HASN'T HAPPENED THIS YEAR.THROUGHOUT THIS HEAT WHICH HASRELATED ILLNESS.STEPHENS IS URGING EVERYONE TODRINK PLENTY OF WATER, WEARSUNSCREEN, AND STAY IN THE SHADEWHEN POSSIBLE.A CLUSTER OF SMALL EARTHQUAKESHIT DESERTCOMMUNITIES NEAR THE SALTON SEATHIS AFTERNOON.THE QUAKES WERE CENTERED NEARWESTMORLAND IN THE IMPERIALVALLEY.THE U-S-G-S RECORDED AT LEAST 75OR MORE QUAKES WITH AMAGNITUDE TWO-POINT-FIVE ORGREATER, STARTING AROUNDFOUR O'CLOCK.THE LARGEST OF THEM MEASUREDFOUR-POINT-NINE.NOW TO THE LATEST ON THECORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY.195 NEW CASES WERE REPORTEDTODAY BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 47-THOUSAND-180.AND, THERE WERE TWO NEW DEATHSBRINGING THAT TOTAL TO 783.THE COUNTY IS PLEDGING TO MAKECOVID-19 TESTING EASILYACCESSIBLEFOR K THROUGH 12 SCHOOLPERSONELL.MEANWHILE, U C- SAN DIEGO SAYSIT'S DOING ITS PART TO TEST ALLON-CAMPUS STUDENTS.ABC 10NEWS REPORTER MIMI ELKALLAHAS THE UPDATE.NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE U-SCONTINUE TO RISE AS MEDICALEXPERTS REPORT AN INCREASE INPOSITIVITY AMONGSTCHILDREN.A NEW STUDY FROM THE AMERICANACADEMY OFPEDIATRICS SAYS CORONAVIRUSINFECTIONS AMONGSTCHILDREN HAVE GONE UP FROM 2 TO10-PERCENT NATIONWIDE OVERTHE LAST 5 MONTHS.12-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH MCNEW FROMATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDADIED AFTER A 10-DAY BATTLE WITHTHE VIRUS.SOT ELDA MCNEW /ELIZABETHAT LEAST 14-STATES REPORT ANINCREASE IN DEATHS AND 31STATES SEEING A RISE IN CASES.NEW YORK CITY'S POSITIVITY RATEIS ABOVE 3-PERCENT FOR THE FIRSTTIMESINCE JUNE.THIS AS THE CITY'S ELEMENTARYSCHOOLS JUST REOPENED.OFFICIALS ARE NOW READY TO SHUTTHEM DOWN AGAIN IFNECESSARY.AS FOR A TIMELINE FOR AVACCINE..DOCTOR FAUCI SAYS HE ISCAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT ANEFFECTIVE VACCINE COULD BEAVAILABLE BY NOVEMBER ORDECEMBERPORTANTINO - LEAVING THISLOOPHOLE RUNNING WILD IS ANUNACCEPTABLE SITUATIONGOVERNOR NEWSON HAS VETOED ABILL WRITTEN TO SHORE UP ALOOPHOLEABC 10NEWS DISCOVERED.

ITALLOWED THE ALLEGED POWAYSYNAGOGUE SHOOTER TO BUY HIS GUNDESPITE BEING UNDER AGE.ABC 10NEWS REPORTER JON HORNEXPLAINS THE SURPRISINGREASON THE GOVERNOR TURNED THELEGISLATION AWAY.A WORKER AT THE GUN SHOPDECLINED TO COMMENA WORKER AT THE GUN SHOPDECLINED TO COMMENT.THE VICTIMS WE REACHED OUT TO,DECLINED TO COMMENT DUE TOTHEIR PENDING LITIGATI