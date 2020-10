CGS Geologist: “Probably be evacuation warnings” due to mudslide danger in Santa Cruz mountains this winter

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:57s - Published 2 weeks ago

Geologist Dave Longstreth with the California Geological Survey said the early concern is, "the highway 9 corridor through Boulder Creek starting approximately near the Brookdale area."

TONIGHT...WE'RE GETTING ABETTER IDEA OF THEDANGER LEFT BEHIND BYTHE CZU LIGHTNINGCOMPLEX FIRE.TEAMS OF SCIENTISTSARE WORKING TODETERMINE HOW MUCHOF A RISK MUDSLIDES ARETHIS WINTER...AND HOW MUCH RAINCOULD TRIGGER THEM..ACTION NEWS 8REPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS SPOKE WITH ONEOF THE GEOLOGISTSLEADING THE EFFORT....WHO TELLS HIMWHICH AREAS ARE OFMOST CONCERN."GOOD EVENING DAN ERINI'M ON ALBA ROAD ANDEMPIRE GRADE ROAWHERE THE CONCERN ISDURING THE WINTER, ASMALL SMOUNT OF RAINCOULD POTENTIALLY BUILDALL THIS DEBRIS AND THENPUSH DOWN HILL TOWARDSHIGHWAY 9, BOULDER CREEKAND SEVERAL OTHECOMMUNITIES." DAVELONGSTRETH IS AGEOLOGIST WICALIFORNAI GEOLOGICALSURVEY...EXAMINING POST FIREDEBRIS FLOWS..

ORMUDSLIDES FOR 17 YEARS..5157 29:50 "THERE'S MANYOF THOSE DEBRIS FLOWFEATURES IN BOULDER CREEKAND THEY'RE DEVELOPEDWITH HOMES ANDBUSINESSES." 27:10 "WHENDEBRIS FLOWS COME DOA CANYON, THERE IS NOTIME TO OUTRUN IT.

ANDTHERE'S NO WARNING." THEONLY WARNING...HOW MUCH RAIN THEAREA MAY RECEIVE..AND HOW FAST IT COMES 38:22 "WE CANNOT STOPSOMETHING LIKE TTHIS.IT'S JUST IMPOSSIBLE TODO." THE BEST THEY CANDO..34:42 "I'M GOING TO SCRAPEAWAY ASH AND GET DOWNTO THE BEAR SOIL." ISGATHER DATA..BY MAPPING THETOPOGRAPHYUSING LIDAR..AND HAND TOOLS30:39 "WE'RE TRYING TOACCESS HIGH-RISK AREAS,AND LOW-RISK AREAS ANDTHE COUNTY WILL USE THATTO DEVELOP SOME SORT OFEARLY WARNING SYSTEM OEVACUATION PLAN." THEPLAN..ALL BASED ON HOWMUCH RAIN IT WOULDTAKE TO TRIGGER ANEVENT...5158 37:38 "WHEN ITMOVES DOWN SLOPE, DOWNTHE CANYON THAT MATERIALINCREASES IN VOLUME ANDIT'S SORT OF LIKE A SNOWBALLEFFECT." BRINGINGBOULDERS..LOGS..

AND MUDBARRELING DOWN HILL..DAVE SAID THERE IS NOPRECEDENT FOR THISKIND OF POST FIREEVENT IN SANTA CRUZCOUNTY..THEIR BEST ESTIMATE ISUSING BIG SUR AS AMODEL.BASED ON THAT...IF THE COUNTY RECEIVESAVERAGE RAINFALL..32:23 "I WOULD GUESS TAHTYES THERE WILL PROBABLYBE EVACUATION WARNINGS."WHICH IS WHY DAVE ADNA TEAM OF SCIENTISTSFROM CAL FIRE..

USGS..UC SANTA CRUZ AND THENATIONAL WEATHERSERVICE ARE FEVERISHLYWORKING..45:15 "THIS IS ALLSCIENTIFIC TEAMWORK:METEOROLOGIST,HYDROLOGIST, GEOLOGISTS,ENGINEERS.WE DO THIS BECAUSE WE'VESEEN IT BEFORE.WE WANT TO KEEP PEOPLEOUT OF HARM'S WAY." "ADAVE TOLD ME THE REPORTINDICATING WHICHCOMMUNITIES ARE MOST ATRISK WILL COME OUT HERE INTHE NEXT TWO WEEKS.

INSANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS..CS..KSBW 8