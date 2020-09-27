Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally soars past 63 lakh with 86,821 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the tally soaring past the 63 lakh mark, 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country now has 63,12,585 cases of coronavirus, including 9,40,705 active cases, 52.7 lakh recoveries and 98,678 deaths.

The overall recovery rate in the country is 83.5 per cent.

Its daily positivity rate was 6.1 per cent and fatality rate is 1.6 per cent.

Maharashtra, the state with most Covid cases, reported 480 deaths.

It was followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal together accounting for almost 65 per cent of all deaths in the country.

