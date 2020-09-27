Watch: When Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi



Mahatma Gandhi inspired millions across the globe with his ideals. From 'non-violence' to 'satyagraha', Gandhi's legacy transcends borders and generations. Among the many that Gandhi inspired was Nelson Mandela, the social rights activist, politician and philanthropist who went on to become South Africa's first Black president. Gandhi's concept of passive resistance appealed to Mandela, who employed similar strategies in his battle against apartheid in South Africa. 'Gandhi's magnificent example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression was one of his many legacies to our country and to the world. He showed us that it was necessary to brave imprisonment if truth and justice were to triumph over evil. The values of tolerance, mutual respect and unity for which he stood and acted had a profound influence on our liberation movement, and on my own thinking,' Mandela had said in a speech. Watch this video to find out how Gandhi and his ideas inspired Nelson Mandela and why the anti-apartheid icon was referred to as the 'Gandhi of South Africa' Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published now

Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’



The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history. As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict. Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years? Watch the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:53 Published now KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20



Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/ Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56 Published on January 1, 1970