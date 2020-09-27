Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Russia offers to host Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks

 The offer comes as Azerbaijan vows to fight for full control of the disputed Armenian-majority area.
BBC News
Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support [Video]

Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support

Statement to Al Jazeera came after Turkey’s president said he would 'stand with' Azerbaijan in its battle over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Why Caucasus flare-up risks wider war

 If fierce fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops persists, outside forces may get involved.
BBC News

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Azerbaijan president vows to fight on

 President Ilham Aliyev vows to keep fighting in an upsurge of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
BBC News

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Macron Criticises Turkey's 'Warlike' Rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

 PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer... ......
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Many Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Related news from verified sources

Feds investigating claims Canadian technology being used in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has ordered an investigation into allegations...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Armenia, Azerbaijan declare marshal law amid heavy clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh....
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBS


Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

Roshioshi

Roshioshi RT @France24_en: ▶️ Armenia and Azerbaijan reject calls for ceasefire as deaths mount https://t.co/38md9tXNJy https://t.co/DIhDCKymSl 24 seconds ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Armenia and Azerbaijan reject calls for ceasefire as deaths mount https://t.co/38md9tXNJy https://t.co/DIhDCKymSl 17 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Putin, Macron call for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire as deaths mount Armenia, Azerbaijan reject calls for negotiations… https://t.co/XOocuxeCBz 29 minutes ago

oukita2

OUKITA 🇧🇪 RT @arktinentuuli: Yerevan and Baku Reject Prospect of Ceasefire Negotiations During the three days that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had… 34 minutes ago

missmystic123

missmystic Armenia and Azerbaijan reject calls for ceasefire as deaths mount https://t.co/VyCodU2gOM https://t.co/NQabVeLb89 50 minutes ago

irenaLev

ira RT @France24_en: Armenia and Azerbaijan reject calls for ceasefire as deaths mount https://t.co/hlylbExbqH https://t.co/tmpt939C9L 55 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Armenia and Azerbaijan reject calls for ceasefire as deaths mount: Armenia and Azerbaijan vowed to keep fighting an… https://t.co/X78jiyLB83 1 hour ago

Fa7CISxsfxjdyeo

Евгений Дубов RT @rk70534: Armenia has recorded 104 military deaths and 23 civilians killed. Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan had lost 130 troops while a… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published