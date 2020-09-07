Cabinet minister admits coronavirus measures 'lead to complexity'

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country. “The Prime Minister has been clear,we’re not after anything exceptional or special really,” he told BBCBreakfast.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced if the evidence showed they wereneeded.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Tweets about this
Marvin Jones Tory Minister Admits She 'Doesn't Know' New Coronavirus Lockdown Rules https://t.co/aIjnwwKu9S How many more inept… https://t.co/rDDhLaYBVq 2 days ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street...
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released a booklet-'COVID-19 -Safe workplace Guidelines for Industry' through video conferencing on September 29. It details the structural and..