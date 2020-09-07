Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cabinet minister admits coronavirus measures 'lead to complexity'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Cabinet minister admits coronavirus measures 'lead to complexity'

Cabinet minister admits coronavirus measures 'lead to complexity'

Environment Secretary George Eustice admits that 'complexities' arise as aresult of the Government's measures implemented across the UK to slow thespread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has warned he “will not hesitate” tointroduce harsher coronavirus restrictions as hospital admissions increase.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

George Eustice George Eustice British Conservative politician

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable' [Video]

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon [Video]

George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon

Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country. “The Prime Minister has been clear,we’re not after anything exceptional or special really,” he told BBCBreakfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid: UK at 'critical moment' with coronavirus - PM

 Boris Johnson says new measures to tackle a rise in virus cases will "take time to feed through".
BBC News
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson urged people to stick to coronavirus rules at a “criticalmoment” as his senior scientists warned hospital admissions are rising andCovid-19 is not under control.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK votes to renew harsh lockdown provisions

 British lawmakers voted Wednesday to renew the government's sweeping powers to impose emergency restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic, though many..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored [Video]

Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced if the evidence showed they wereneeded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

Supersceptic

Marvin Jones Tory Minister Admits She 'Doesn't Know' New Coronavirus Lockdown Rules https://t.co/aIjnwwKu9S How many more inept… https://t.co/rDDhLaYBVq 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures [Video]

Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
Harsh Vardhan releases booklet on COVID-19 in Delhi [Video]

Harsh Vardhan releases booklet on COVID-19 in Delhi

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released a booklet-'COVID-19 -Safe workplace Guidelines for Industry' through video conferencing on September 29. It details the structural and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
PM Modi discusses global supply chain, Covid with Denmark PM in virtual summit [Video]

PM Modi discusses global supply chain, Covid with Denmark PM in virtual summit

The coronavirus pandemic has shown the risk involved in excessive dependence of the global supply chain on any single source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a virtual bilateral summit on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:38Published