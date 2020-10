Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 03:10s - Published 3 minutes ago Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike "The drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money." Rep. Katie Porter and her whiteboard are back. This time, grilling a pharma CEO over a cancer drug's price hike. 0

