A man in eastern China stole more than 40 hood ornaments from Mercedes-Benz cars as he wanted to make them into silver bracelets.

Chinese man steals Mercedes-Benz hood ornaments to turn them into jewellery

In the video, filmed in the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang Province on September 25, a man named Gu walked up to a car parked on the side of a road and then used a pair of pincer pliers to tear off its hood ornament.

Police caught Gu and found over 40 hood ornaments under his bed.

According to reports, Gu thought the hood ornaments of Mercedes-Benz are made of silver and wanted to use them to make a silver bracelet.

Mercedes-Benz garage said the hood ornaments are made of stainless steel rather than silver.

But each one is still worth around £350 (3000 yuan).

Police have detained Gu on suspicion of theft.

The video was provided by local media with permission.