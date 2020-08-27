Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Kevin Hart becomes a father again, Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney gets married, and Armie Hammer's theory helped him

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trending: Kevin Hart becomes a father again, Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney gets married, and Armie Hammer's theory helped him
In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now:

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome baby girl

 (CNN)Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together. Eniko shared the news on her Instagram Wednesday morning with a photo that read "9..
WorldNews

Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome Baby Girl Kaori Mai Hart

 Kevin and Eniko Hart are now a family of 6 after their new baby girl's arrival. Eniko announced the big news early Wednesday morning, saying Kaori Mai Hart was..
TMZ.com

ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, Hart

 John Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty; TIME names Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion among the 100 most influential..
USATODAY.com

Joel Courtney Joel Courtney American actor


Armie Hammer Armie Hammer American actor

Armie Hammer steps out with Rumer Willis [Video]

Armie Hammer steps out with Rumer Willis

Newly-separated Armie Hammer has sparked speculation of a new romance with fellow actor Rumer Willis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant [Video]

Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant

Kevin Hart has opened up about the time he spent at a basketball camp with his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Rebecca Movie (2020) - Lily James, Armie Hammer [Video]

Rebecca Movie (2020) - Lily James, Armie Hammer

Rebecca Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:35Published
Kevin Hart Says Comedy Doesn't Have To Be Offensive [Video]

Kevin Hart Says Comedy Doesn't Have To Be Offensive

Kevin Hart says comedy doesn't have to offend, as he reveals he's changed the way he approaches his jokes. Plus, he talks his Laugh Out Loud comedy network and his commitment to showcasing diverse..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published