Trending: Kevin Hart becomes a father again, Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney gets married, and Armie Hammer's theory helped him
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome baby girl
(CNN)Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together. Eniko shared the news on her Instagram Wednesday morning with a photo that read "9..
WorldNews
ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, Hart
John Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty; TIME names Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion among the 100 most influential..
USATODAY.com
Armie Hammer steps out with Rumer Willis
Newly-separated Armie Hammer has sparked speculation of a new romance with fellow actor Rumer Willis.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Rebecca Movie (2020) - Lily James, Armie Hammer
Rebecca Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:35Published
Kevin Hart Says Comedy Doesn't Have To Be Offensive
Kevin Hart says comedy doesn't have to offend, as he reveals he's changed the way he approaches his jokes. Plus, he talks his Laugh Out Loud comedy network and his commitment to showcasing diverse..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:27Published
