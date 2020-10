Chris Colfer reveals Naya Rivera's hidden talent Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Chris Colfer reveals Naya Rivera's hidden talent Chris Colfer has shared his late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera used to do the most "incredible" impressions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Glee's Chris Colfer Remembers Naya Rivera & Reveals Her "Incredible" Hidden Talent The type of friend everyone wishes to have. It's been nearly three months since Naya Rivera...

E! Online - Published 13 hours ago